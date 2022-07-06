Ten Entertainment sees sales surge as it keeps prices at 2019 levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ten Entertainment sees sales surge as it keeps prices at 2019 levels

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:22 pm
Ten Entertainment said that for the 26 weeks to June 26, it recorded 52.6% total sales growth, when compared with the same period in 2019 (Ten Entertainment/PA)
Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment has said it is keeping prices at 2019 levels as it pledged to “keep value-for-money pricing at the heart of our offer”, amid a jump in sales growth.

The group vowed to keep prices affordable as it cautioned that the cost-of-living crisis would impact its customers this year.

It said: “We are mindful that the increases in cost of living will impact our customers in the second half and are determined to keep value-for-money pricing at the heart of our offer.”

The group’s tactics have so far paid off as it revealed that so-called customer footfall was 43% higher than in 2019 due to “record-breaking” sales during the February half-term, over Easter and the May jubilee bank holiday.

Analysts at Liberum said the group’s footfall was “more than enough to outpace inflationary pressures while holding game prices at 2019 levels”.

Pink bowling lane and blue walls
The group is set to open four new centres (Ten Entertainment/PA)

Ten Entertainment saw sales leap 52.6% higher in the 26 weeks to June 26 compared with the same period in 2019.

On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 46% compared with the same time in 2019, rising from growth of 30.3% in the second half of 2021.

Chief executive Graham Blackwell said the group has a “winning formula” as he celebrated the sizeable sales growth.

“I am delighted that our teams have stepped up to the mark to deliver this excellent result,” he said.

“Our great value family entertainment proposition continues to deliver for our customers.

“With over 50% sales growth in the first half of this year compared to 2019, we have a winning formula in a post-Covid market.

“We have significantly outperformed the leisure and hospitality sector and are confident of delivering a record result this year.”

Ten Entertainment said it is to open a new entertainment centre in Walsall, West Midlands, in quarter three, and three further centres over the next 12 months – although details of locations have not yet been disclosed.

In May this year, the group acquired a new centre in Harlow, and it operates 47 bowling and family entertainment centres.

