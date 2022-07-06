Just Eat US subsidiary Grubhub signs deal with Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just Eat US subsidiary Grubhub signs deal with Amazon

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 12:42 pm
Just Eat Takeaway said the deal would not impact Grubhub’s cash flow (Matt Alexander/PA)
Online giant Amazon will take a stake in Just Eat Takeaway’s US subsidiary Grubhub, in a deal which will also give free food deliveries for Amazon’s US customers.

Starting today, Amazon Prime subscribers in the States will also get a free Grubhub+ membership for a year.

It means they will not have to pay for the delivery fee that would normally be charged when ordering a takeaway.

Just Eat Takeaway bought Grubhub last year in a 7.3 billion dollar (£5.75 billion) deal. But it has faced criticism from investors over the deal.

One activist investor, Cat Rock Capital, has built a more than 5% stake in the company. But it is highly critical of management, and in April called on shareholders to fire the board.

Cat Rock also heavily criticised Just Eat Takeaway’s (Jet) disclosures in the run-up to the Grubhub deal.

“Jet’s management and supervisory boards torpedoed the company’s share price by providing a misleading outlook on the company’s profitability in advance of the Grubhub shareholder votes in October 2020 and June 2021,” the investor said in April.

“These misleading financial disclosures led to two massive profit downgrades in 2021 and the complete loss of trust in the company’s financial guidance.”

It has been a bruising year for the company’s shares. They have dropped nearly 80% of tier value since last July, despite a big rally after the Amazon deal was announced on Wednesday.

The deal led to an increase in the share price of nearly one fifth.

Just Eat said that the Amazon deal will renew automatically each year until one of the companies cancels it.

Amazon will take a 2% stake in Grubhub, and have the option to buy another 13% of the shares, based on how many customers take up the new offer.

Just Eat thinks that it will expand Grubhub+ membership and have a neutral impact on Grubhub’s earnings and cash flow this year.

It will bring in increased cash flow from 2023 onwards.

Grubhub chief executive Adam DeWitt said: “I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants.

“Amazon has redefined convenience with Prime and we’re confident this offering will expose many new diners to the value of Grubhub+ while driving more business to our restaurant partners and drivers.”

