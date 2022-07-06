Shares regain lost ground, but fail to make up for bruising Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shares regain lost ground, but fail to make up for bruising Tuesday

By Press Association
July 6, 2022, 5:20 pm
Shares rose in London on Wednesday. (Ian West/PA)
London’s top shares bounced back on Wednesday from a bruising session the day before – but failed to make up even half of their lost ground.

Driven by financial stocks – including Abrdn and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust – the FTSE 100 closed the day up 1.2%.

But the 82.3 point rise, leaving the index at 7,107.77, was not enough to offset the 207 points it lost on Tuesday.

“The day has seen European markets put their best foot forward once again, in the hope that Wall Street will follow suit,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

In Germany the Dax gained 1.6%, while the Cac 40 in Paris rose by 2%.

“While stocks have avoided sustained falls after Tuesday’s shaky session, the mood remains febrile.

“The drop in the euro and weakness in yields shows that investors remain very nervous about the economic prospects of the global economy, and the opportunistic bargain hunting in stocks may not have much staying power.”

In New York, the S&P 500 had dropped 0.5%, while the Dow Jones was trading down 0.4% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

On currency markets, the pound dropped 0.08% to 1.19 dollars, and rose 0.16% to 1.1703 euros.

Mr Beauchamp said: “The British prime minister might be heading rapidly towards his resignation, despite his protestations to the contrary, but the pound seems relatively steady.

“Losses have been pared back, and while the currency has dropped sharply this looks more like a function of dollar strength, given the similar weakness for the euro against the greenback.

“Boris’ apparently-imminent defenestration might not have much impact, since it is unlikely to provoke a general election.

“Even if it did, without Jeremy Corbyn to scare investors, markets seem much more sanguine about a change of government than was the case in 2019.”

In company news, train ticket seller Trainline saw its shares rise by more than a fifth after it upped its sales outlook.

The company said that demand for travel has recovered in Europe as US tourists start coming back across the Atlantic.

Net ticket sales rose 16% in the four months to the end of June compared to the same period two years ago.

Full year sales are expected to be between 18% and 27%.

Elsewhere, AO World saw its shares drop 8.5% after it announced plans to raise £40 million from shareholders amid fears over its financial health.

The raise will boost its balance sheet, the online retailer of electricals said.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 49.8p to 776p, Abrdn, up 7.6p to 156.55p, Hargreaves Lansdown, up 35.2p to 798.4p, JD Sports, up 5.2p to 118.35p, and Intermediate Capital Group, up 58p to 1,342.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Fresnillo, down 41.2p to 685.6p, Harbour Energy, down 17.7p to 298.5p, Standard Chartered, down 13.8p to 578.2p, Shell, down 41.8p to 1,974.2p, and BP, down 4.7p to 368.65p.

