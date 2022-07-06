Footfall set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Footfall set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 12:03 am
Shopper footfall is set to remain below pre-pandemic 2019 levels for the foreseeable future as the cost-of-living crisis deepens and working from home becomes a permanent fixture, figures suggest.

Despite the Platinum Jubilee fuelling a strong start to the month, footfall then worsened each week of June to eventually drop 16% below 2019 levels, analysts Springboard said.

Springboard said the figures confirm its outlook that the cost-of-living crisis is starting to limit consumer spending, while working from home has “become a permanent fixture”.

It now anticipates that footfall in the second half of 2022 will remain at least 10% to 15% below 2019 levels.

Footfall strengthened in June to 12.3% below 2019 from a drop of 13.7% in May 2022, but shopper visits were 16.5% down in shopping centres and 14.9% lower on high streets.

The gap from 2019 averaged a drop of 14% over the four weeks in June following the Platinum Jubilee long weekend, reaching a fall of 16% across all retail destinations and 19.5% on high streets in the final week.

Robust store sales in June mitigated the overall impact on the retail sector, but sales were erratic from week to week – the first sign of consumers pulling back on spending, Springboard suggested.

Continued hybrid working between home and office continued to affect footfall in larger towns and cities, with visits down 21% on 2019 in central London compared with a 9.9% drop in outer London.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “Whilst store sales are undoubtedly buoyed by spending from those middle income families who had saved during Covid, we fully expect to see this spending slowing as people gear up for the increase in energy bills in October and for Christmas.

“The results for June continue to reflect the impact on footfall in towns and cities of hybrid working. The trend that has occurred since the start of the pandemic for footfall in smaller high streets being consistently more resilient than in larger cities continued in June.

“Looking forward to the second half of 2022, in the light of the squeeze on household budgets and in the absence of a significant return to full-time office working by employees, we anticipate that footfall will remain at least 10% to 15% below the 2019 level.”

