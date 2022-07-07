Labour, planning delays and supply chains slowing builds, warns Persimmon boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour, planning delays and supply chains slowing builds, warns Persimmon boss

By Press Association
July 7, 2022, 10:12 am
Persimmon Homes signage near Larbert (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The boss of housebuilding giant Persimmon has warned that supply chain disruption, labour shortages and planning delays have slowed down building.

Shares in the company, one of the UK’s biggest operators, dropped after it reported a slump in the number of new house completions over the first half of 2022.

Dean Finch, group chief executive, said: “As we rebuild our outlet position, delays in the planning system, disruption in material supply chains and challenges in securing labour have impacted completions in the period.”

Completions slid to 6,652 over the six months to the end of June, from 7,406 over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, revenues dropped by 8.2% to £1.69 billion against the same period in 2021.

The group said build costs increased due to supply constraints, higher labour costs and energy inflation.

However, it said the continued increase in house prices has offset these rises.

Persimmon said it there will be a slight fall in operating margin but said overall profits for the first half are set to be “modestly above our expectations” amid higher property prices.

It highlighted that demand across the country is still “strong” as well, reporting that average private weekly sales are up 1% against 2021 levels.

Mr Finch added: “I am pleased we have further enhanced our build quality in the period while also driving build efficiency to historical highs and increasing housing gross margin.

“We continued to complement this progress with high quality, disciplined investments in land driving growth in our outlet position.

“We have delivered this despite the significant on-going challenges being faced by the industry.”

It came as figures from Halifax on Thursday showed that average property prices rose 1.8% month-on-month in June, marking the biggest monthly rise since early 2007.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The good news is that demand showed no signs of slowing, with the average house price continuing to climb and a strong forward sales position.

“That should be enough to prop up profits with management guiding for a slight beat at the half year.

“The market wasn’t overly impressed though, likely reflecting worries that this red-hot demand won’t last forever as the cost-of-living crisis continues to grow.”

Shares in Persimmon were down 5.8% at 1,756p in early trading.

