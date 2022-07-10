Failures of energy suppliers could see customers forking out an extra £164

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Failures of energy suppliers could see customers forking out an extra £164

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 12:04 am
The bill for supplier failures, including the administration costs for Bulb, stands at £4.6bn (Rui Viera/PA)
The failures of energy suppliers could potentially add another £164 to customers’ bills, amid soaring energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

A report from charity Citizens Advice found that the bill for supplier failures, including the administration costs for Bulb, stands at £4.6 billion.

This could result in customers forking out an extra £164, the organisation said.

The charity has called on the Government to “urgently review” how different outcomes of the sale of Bulb may affect customers, to prevent bills from spiralling out of control.

Since the beginning of last August, 28 energy suppliers have failed, causing turmoil for more than four million customers.

A man looks at his iPhone which displays the Bulb Energy logo
When Bulb collapsed it had around 1.6 million customers on its books (Alamy/PA)

Bulb was placed into “special administration” when it collapsed in November last year and was propped up with an initial taxpayer loan of £1.7 billion to cover the normal running of the firm until a buyer could be found.

When Bulb collapsed, it had around 1.6 million customers on its books, meaning it was too big for the Government to allow it to go through the normal process that suppliers enter when they fail.

The taxpayer bailout was the biggest since Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and Halifax Bank of Scotland in the 2008 financial crisis.

The report comes days after the energy price cap – which is set by regulator Ofgem – was tipped to rise to £3,364 in January, £360 more than previously predicted.

It found that supplier failures have resulted in customers experiencing aggressive tactics from unregulated debt collection, receiving inaccurate bills as a result of poor data management pre-failure and footing an ever growing bill.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “More than half a year since the energy market went into freefall, the bill for supplier failures is still mounting.

“An overhaul is needed before winter piles more pressure on suppliers and customers. The Government must improve the supplier failure process and ensure people who’re struggling aren’t chased for debts or left in limbo when they’re waiting for a refund.”

Earlier this month, the charity found that customer service standards had plummeted since June last year, when many energy firms went under in quick succession and millions of customers found themselves shifted to new suppliers.

The average time to wait on the phone to speak to an energy supplier is now around six-and-a-half minutes, compared with just under four minutes last June.

