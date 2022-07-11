Joules seeking advice amid reported plans for capital raise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joules seeking advice amid reported plans for capital raise

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 8:02 am
Fashion retailer Joules confirmed it has called in advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fashion retailer Joules confirmed it has called in advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line.

The posh wellies chain said it has hired KPMG to help with plans to boost profits and shore up its balance sheet as reports suggest it is considering raising fresh capital.

Joules announced in May that its boss, Nick Jones, would step down in the first half of its next financial year while warning of the impact on profits of the cost-of-living crisis.

Its share price has plummeted by nearly 90% over the past year, with declines compounded by the profit alert and cash crunch worries.

Joules said: “The group continues to focus on improving profitability, cash generation and liquidity headroom.”

It said it has hired KPMG’s debt advisory practice “to assist in this process”.

But the group insisted debt levels remain within its banking agreements and as expected by management.

It said: “Whilst the group continues to manage its cash resources carefully over its seasonal borrowing peak, it expects to have sufficient liquidity to manage its working capital requirements over this time.

“The group is making good progress against previously announced key initiatives aimed at simplifying the business and optimising the cost base to improve long-term profitability.

“This includes implementing significant changes to its wholesale operations to focus on fewer, profitable wholesale accounts and improving and simplifying the group’s end-to-end product process to reduce costs and shorten lead times.”

Its May trading update saw it warn that “challenging” market conditions and weak consumer confidence have affected recent trading.

Joules added that reduced demand for full-price items had hit profit margins across its owns channels, while it said profits would be knocked by “subdued” demand for home and garden products.

Third-party sales had also been weaker than expected across some key UK accounts, it said at the time.

