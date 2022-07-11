Prime property prices in urban locations ‘rising faster than in rural areas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime property prices in urban locations ‘rising faster than in rural areas’

By Press Association
July 11, 2022, 10:16 am
A view of Bristol. The lure of city living means the prices of prime properties in urban housing markets are now rising more quickly than top-end homes in surrounding rural areas, according to Savills (Ben Birchall/PA)
The lure of city living means the prices of prime properties in urban housing markets are now rising more quickly than top-end homes in surrounding rural areas, according to an estate agent services company.

Locations such as York, Bristol and Winchester are also becoming more popular with downsizers trading in countryside properties, property advisers Savills said.

It said that following the “race for space” seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as buyers snapped up homes in countryside and coastal locations, the distribution of house price growth is starting to change, with a rebalancing of the housing market also being seen as employees return to offices.

Savills’ report specifically looked at prime properties, which are roughly the top 5% of homes by house price.

It found that annual price growth in well-connected urban markets was 7.0%, compared with 6.7% in surrounding areas.

Frances McDonald, research analyst at Savills, said: “Following two years of unprecedented growth in the UK’s prime regional markets, the market has started to readjust and price growth is softening.

“However, the slowdown is driven by lower levels of price growth in markets which saw the highest level of buyer demand over the course of the pandemic, rather than price falls.

“The lure of urban living is also becoming more popular with downsizers – who recognise the opportunity to sell into a market where demand hugely exceeds supply, and are keen to trade in country pads in exchange for properties in cities such as York, Bristol or Winchester.

“As a result, we can expect to see regional urban markets perform more strongly over the second half of the year.”

York Minster
York is among the cities which are popular with downsizers who are keen to trade countryside properties, Savills said (Danny Lawson/PA)

Savills said there are also early signs that demand has softened among discretionary buyers in the prime coastal housing markets, although prices in these markets are still up by 8.7% annually.

Lack of stock remains an issue and is continuing to prop up prices in some locations, Savills added.

Ms McDonald added: “Growing concern for the country’s economic outlook has seen the gap between seller expectations and buyer budgets narrow – and they are now more aligned on price point. Demand is still strong, but buyers are acting with caution and are less willing to bid over the asking price to secure the right property.

“How much buyer budgets will shift over the remainder of the year will largely depend on how far the Bank of England decides to increase interest rates.

“This will have a more significant impact on markets which typically take on more debt – such as the South and the Home Counties – and as a result, we may see a further slowdown in growth towards the back end of this year.”

