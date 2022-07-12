Firms entering administration on increase as businesses struggle with inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firms entering administration on increase as businesses struggle with inflation

By Press Association
July 12, 2022, 2:41 pm
Fewer companies failed during the pandemic than in normal years due to Government support schemes (Victoria Jones/PA)
The number of companies falling into administration has sped up so far this year, bouncing back from the lows seen during the pandemic when supports were in place for struggling businesses.

Research from Interpath Advisory, formerly part of auditing giant KPMG, found that 451 companies entered administration or receivership between January and June.

It’s a big jump from the 312 companies who did the same during the opening months of last year, but it is still well below the pre-pandemic levels.

In the first half of 2020, a total of 655 firms entered administration or receivership, and 686 in the opening of 2019.

“Inflation, both in terms of input costs and wages, is proving to be a particular challenge, as organisations tread that fine line of how much they can pass rising input costs on to customers, while wrestling with the conundrum of balancing pay rises against double-digit inflation,” said Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath.

“With five consecutive interest rises over recent months, and undoubtedly more to come, plus fuel and energy costs continuing to rise, (it’s) no surprise that both consumers and businesses alike are thought to be preparing to batten down the hatches in the autumn.”

He said that there are signs that struggling companies are being issued with more winding-up petitions from those they owe money to.

Companies are spending the cash they built up over recent years, he said. Many were propped up during the pandemic by Government support schemes, including cheap loans.

“Anecdotally we are now starting to see two things. First, in certain circumstances, institutions are becoming more cautious in their approach to lending,” Mr Nimmo said.

“Should even a small number of lenders start to catch a cold, this will become problematic for businesses, as they burn through their cash reserves, and inflation continues to rise.

“Secondly, in recent weeks, we have seen instances of enforcement action being taken and winding-up petitions being issued.

“While it’s too early to say that this is becoming a trend, it’s certainly notable given the moratorium on enforcement that was in place during the pandemic.”

He said that Interpath is seeing signs that some businesses are recognising their problems early and coming to the adviser for help.

