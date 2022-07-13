Study finds Network Rail’s working practices are ‘restrictive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Study finds Network Rail’s working practices are ‘restrictive’

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 10:12 am
Network Rail’s working practices for maintenance are less efficient than those at other comparable organisations, according to a new report (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Network Rail’s working practices for maintenance are less efficient than those at other comparable organisations, according to a new report (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Network Rail’s working practices are less efficient than those at comparable organisations, according to a new report.

The way maintenance workers are deployed on the railways is “more restrictive” than in sectors such as water, aviation, energy and roads, the Network Rail-commissioned study found.

The Government-owned rail infrastructure management company published the report by consultancy Nichols a day after it made a new pay offer to workers aimed at breaking a deadlocked row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Network Rail’s deal for members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is conditional on savings being made through modernising reforms.

The organisation is contractually obliged to agree work schedules up to a year in advance with maintenance workers, and send a whole team to a job regardless of the size of the task.

Where a job requires more than one discipline, such as signalling and track, several teams are dispatched but often work sequentially.

This results in a “high level of built-in redundancy” as team members wait for tasks to be completed by other disciplines before they start, according to Nichols.

Network Rail wants more flexibility to roster individual staff members based on the size, nature, location and timing of the work required.

It is also seeking the ability to deploy “multi-skilled teams with broader knowledge” which could “fix most faults and get trains moving faster”.

Chief executive Andrew Haines said: “Britain deserves a railway maintenance regime that is modern and fit for the 21st century.

“Obstructing vital changes that make the railway and its workers safer, and that improve the reliability of services we provide, is in no-one’s interest.

“With common sense and compromise, our proposals can deliver millions of pounds in savings that we can then translate into a better pay offer for all our people. It’s a win-win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal