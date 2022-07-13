Expert: Elon Musk’s ‘corporate takeover theatrics’ with Twitter will cost him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Expert: Elon Musk’s ‘corporate takeover theatrics’ with Twitter will cost him

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 11:52 am
Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk to force the billionaire to buy the company could be the “world’s most expensive case of ‘if you break it, you pay for it'”, a social media expert said (PA)
Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk to force the billionaire to buy the company could be the “world’s most expensive case of ‘if you break it, you pay for it'”, a social media expert said (PA)

Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk to force the billionaire to buy the company could be the “world’s most expensive case of ‘if you break it, you pay for it’”, a social media expert said.

On Tuesday, Twitter confirmed it has filed a lawsuit in the US state of Delaware to force Musk to complete his takeover of the site after he said last week he was backing out of the deal.

It comes after weeks of public fighting between the Tesla boss and the social media platform over Musk’s allegations Twitter had not been honest about the number of fake accounts on the site.

Lawyers for Musk said on Friday that bosses failed to provide him with enough information to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform”.

In response, Twitter’s lawsuit says Musk “refuses to honour his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests”.

It continues: “Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

Social media expert and industry commentator, Matt Navarra, said the legal action “gives a brutally blunt blow-by-blow account of Elon Musk’s corporate takeover theatrics”.

It contains a reference to a number of tweets about the deal from Musk, including the poo emoji he sent in reply to a tweet from the platform’s chief executive about fake account numbers.

“Twitter describes Elon Musk as a hypocrite who has trashed the company and caused ‘irreparable damage’”, Mr Navarra told the PA news agency.

“Yet Twitter wants a judge to force Elon Musk to pay up and complete the 44 billion dollar (£37 billion) takeover deal he started. This could end up being the world’s most expensive case of ‘If you break it, you pay for it’.”

The lawsuit has called for a quick resolution to the standoff, with Twitter asking for a hearing as soon as September.

Mr Navarra said it seems “unlikely” a judge would let Musk walk away from the deal without a “meaningful penalty”.

He said: “The question is, ‘How big will the penalty need to be to deter the world’s richest man from future takeover games, and compensate Twitter for the ‘irreparable damage’ this farcical deal has inflicted?”

Twitter’s share price has dipped in recent weeks amid the uncertainty around the takeover.

Mr Navarra said Musk’s ego “thrives on the drama” but “his game of corporate takeover theatrics was heading for a dramatic end”.

“This could end up being a very expensive performance for him. But I doubt he’ll even care. He’ll probably just shrug it off with (a) meme… on Twitter,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal