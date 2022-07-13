Loungers to accelerate expansion as it shrugs off cost-of-living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loungers to accelerate expansion as it shrugs off cost-of-living pressures

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 1:10 pm
Cafe-bar operator Loungers is accelerating its plans to open more venues (Loungers/PA)
Cafe bar chain Loungers plans to accelerate the opening of new venues as bosses said the company has yet to see any shift in customer demand despite the cost-of-living crisis.

Shares in the hospitality firm lifted higher on Wednesday morning as it posted revenues of £237.3 million for the year to April 17, representing a 203% increase against pandemic-hit trade in the previous year.

As a result, it swung to an operating profit of £28.4 million for the year, compared with a £7.7 million loss in the prior year.

The firm said recent sales have also benefited from its continued expansion, with Loungers opening its 201st location this week.

Loungers has recently opened roughly 25 sites per year and now said it has the capacity to open 32 each year over the next five years.

Loungers has expanded to a portfolio of 201 sites (Loungers/PA)

The company, which also runs the Cosy Club brand, said it believes it has the capacity to grow to around 500 sites across the UK.

Nick Collins, chief executive officer of the group, told PA that it believes it has potential for growth across the UK but flagged specific opportunities in Greater London and the North East.

The boss said recent sales demand has been strong despite rising pressure on household finances.

“We gather a huge amount of data, looking at spending, different products, times, locations, and so far we haven’t seen any noticeable changes related to the cost of living,” he said.

“We have been focused on value for money and that has positioned us well from a consumer point of view compared with some competitors.”

The company said it has been “delighted” with sales since the end of the last financial year, with recent like-for-like sales up 17.9% against pre-pandemic levels.

Mr Collins added: “Whilst the short-term economic outlook is challenging, we are in an excellent position to weather the storm and to take advantage of growth opportunities coming out of it.

“We have a strong balance sheet, a very capable and highly motivated team and an affordable, value for money all-day offer with enormous scope for further expansion across the UK.”

