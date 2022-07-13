H Samuel owner Signet pays £450,000 after losing head office rent relief claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
H Samuel owner Signet pays £450,000 after losing head office rent relief claim

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 1:22 pm
A branch of H Samuel The Jeweller on Oxford Street, central London (PA)
The owner of high street jewellers H Samuel and Ernest Jones has forked out nearly £450,000 after losing a claim for rent arrears relief on the chains’ Hertfordshire head office.

Signet Trading was ordered to pay £448,043 in rent arrears to landlord First Property Group in the first known award made of its kind through arbitration related to the law protecting stores from rent debt due to the pandemic lockdown.

The group, whose parent company Signet Jewelers is listed in the US, had sought to claim it was entitled to a rent debt holiday for its H Samuel and Ernest Jones head office in Borehamwood during the pandemic, given that stores were able to apply for relief on arrears, according to First Property.

First Property – which is run by former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib – alleged that Signet “tried to take advantage” of the law protecting stores from being forced to cough up rent arrears in lockdowns.

The commercial property investment group said that Gary Cowen QC, of Falcon Chambers Arbitration, ruled that H Samuel’s head offices were not affected by Covid-19 lockdown closures that forced Signet to shut its UK retail stores.

It is thought this could be the first of many such awards as it may encourage landlords to challenge office tenants who continue to refuse to pay Covid-related arrears on similar grounds.

Martin Pryce, investment manager at First Property Group, said: “We all want to see the high street thrive and understand the role that rent arrears relief played in helping to keep shops from closing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Signet, however, tried to take advantage of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 by claiming relief for its office space in Borehamwood, in addition to its retail stores. That was not what the Act was for.

“Too many businesses tried to use the cover of Covid to avoid paying rent that was rightfully due. Landlords should not have to pay for this.”

Signet was not immediately available for comment.

