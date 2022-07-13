Almost half of hospitality firms have cut hours due to staff shortages – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Almost half of hospitality firms have cut hours due to staff shortages – report

By Press Association
July 13, 2022, 2:00 pm
About 45% of hospitality firms have cut hours due to staffing issues (Steven Paston/PA)
Almost half of hospitality companies have cut their hours due to staff shortages, according to new research.

A new report by industry body UKHospitality and research firm CGA highlighted that the sector’s recovery has been stymied by continued labour shortages, as well as soaring costs.

The Future Shock report highlighted that restaurant, bar and pub operators have said an average of 15% of roles remain vacant, holding back potential growth.

The research suggested that this could be having a negative impact of about 16% of company revenues.

About 45% of businesses surveyed said they have reduced their trading hours due to staff issues, with a third saying they had to close for at least a day.

Operators have said that some employees left for other sectors during the long periods of closure and furlough in the pandemic, while some EU workers have also returned to the continent.

The report highlighted that 77% of companies in the industry have increased pay in an effort to retain and attract, with an average pay increase of 11% over the past year.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive officer of UKHospitality, said: “The sector has proved its value to consumers post-pandemic, with sales back to 2019 levels but the labour shortage, inflationary cost pressures and dropping consumer confidence make it extremely difficult for any business to achieve real-terms, year-on-year growth and there is little prospect of a respite on the horizon.

“Operators will continue to work hard and creatively to meet these challenges and with positive action from Government, such as root and branch reform of business rates, a system that disproportionally taxes hospitality, the sector will be able to drive investment in local economies, create jobs and play a full part in the UK’s economic recovery.”

Karl Chessell, a director for hospitality operators and food at CGA, said: “While underlying demand is high, inflationary pressures are now squeezing consumers’ spending and hurting both profit margins and investment plans.

“Severe shortages of staff will continue, and business confidence, which was solid at the start of the year, has been impacted.

“These challenges are largely out of hospitality’s hands and while the sector received solid support during the pandemic from the Government, which rightly recognised its importance to the UK economy, it deserves more help now.”

