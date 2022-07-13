Restaurant chains ‘serving children’s dishes unacceptably high in salt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant chains ‘serving children’s dishes unacceptably high in salt’

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 12:03 am
Restaurants have been asked to gradually reduce the amount of salt being added to their dishes (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Some of the UK’s biggest restaurant chains are serving dishes unacceptably high in salt to children, health campaigners have warned.

A third of meals (34%) surveyed by Action on Salt contained 2g or more of salt – or two thirds of a four to six year old’s maximum daily limit.

Of the 302 meals surveyed, 41% were high in salt, containing more than 1.8g. The saltiest meal was Gourmet Burger Kitchen’s cheeseburger with skinny fries containing 4.8g of salt.

The survey found similar dishes contained significantly different amounts of salt depending on the restaurant, with Prezzo’s spaghetti Bolognese containing 3.2g compared with Beefeater spaghetti Bolognese with 0.3g.

Restaurants have been asked to gradually reduce the amount of salt being added to their dishes, with a target set of no more than 1.71g for children’s meals.

However, nearly half (43%) of the survey meals exceeded this level. More than three quarters of meals served at Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Pizza Hut exceed the salt target, in comparison to Brewer’s Fayre, Burger King and Ikea where all their children’s dishes fell below 1.71g, Action on Salt said.

Action on Salt nutritionist Sonia Pombo said: “It has been three years since our previous survey was undertaken exposing the unacceptably high salt dishes served up in UK restaurants and it is now abundantly clear that no progress has been made.

“These stark new findings should be a wakeup call to the sector to make children’s health a priority.”

Graham MacGregor, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Queen Mary University of London and chairman of Action on Salt, said: “Gradually reducing the salt that is added to our food is the most cost-effective measure for lowering blood pressure and thereby reducing the thousands of strokes and heart disease that are caused by this excessive salt intake.

“Ministers must now force recalcitrant restaurants to stop adding all of this salt with a mandatory reformulation programme, better labelling and restrictions on marketing and promotions to truly stop this flood of unhealthy food being served up and putting our children’s future health at risk.”

