Home Business UK and abroad

New Royal Mail stamps to commemorate the Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 12:03 am
One of Royal Mail’s new stamps being issued to mark Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Royal Mail/PA)
A new set of stamps has been issued to mark the Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham from later this month.

The eight stamps were designed by artist Charis Tsevis, featuring illustrations of athletes competing in sports and para sports including diving,  boxing, para table Tennis, para powerlifting, gymnastics, cycling and athletics.

Royal Mail said it collaborated closely with Birmingham 2022 on all elements of the stamps and associated product range.

Royal Mail has commemorated the British Empire Games 1925, Cardiff 1958, Edinburgh 1970, Edinburgh 1986, Manchester 2002 and most recently, Glasgow 2014, with special stamps as lasting souvenirs of the event for collectors and fans.

New Royal Mails for Commonwealth Games 2022
The full set of eight new stamps being issued to mark Birmingham hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Royal Mail/PA)

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: “Royal Mail is delighted to be issuing these special stamps for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The Commonwealth Games is one of the biggest multi-sport competitions in the world and it’s fantastic to have the event take place in the UK. These colourful special stamps will be our lasting reminder of the occasion.”

Ian Reid, chief executive of Birmingham 2022, said: “These very special stamps will be a perfect reminder of the excitement and thrill people will have by being part of Birmingham 2022.

“The commemorative sets are a wonderful way to celebrate the Games and for the whole country to get involved in Birmingham 2022 and our festival of sport and culture”

The stamps are available to pre-order from today.

