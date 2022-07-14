Suitor TTB walks away from potential Playtech bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Suitor TTB walks away from potential Playtech bid

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 8:05 am Updated: July 14, 2022, 8:17 am
A Hong Kong-based financier has walked away from a potential multibillion-pound deal for London’s Playtech.

Finance company TTB said it is no longer interested in making a bid, months after first approaching management.

No bid was made, but it was widely expected to be higher than a £2.7 billion offer rejected by shareholders at the start of the year.

“TTB Partners Limited today confirms that due to challenging underlying market conditions it is not intending to make an offer for Playtech plc,” the company said.

“TTB remains supportive of the board, the executive management team, their strategy for Playtech and the prospects for the business.”

Founded in Estonia and headquartered on the Isle of Man, Playtech has traded on the London Stock Exchange’s main list since 2012.

TTB becomes the latest in a line of companies to walk away after sniffing around Playtech.

Before showing interest in an offer of its own, the financier had advised Gopher Investments on a bid.

Gopher decided to abandon its plans in November.

Australia’s Aristocrat Leisure, a slot machine company, later tabled its own bid.

But despite buy-in from the board, a group of shareholders voted against the deal, defeating it in February.

Playtech chief executive Mor Weizer and former boss Tom Hall, who is currently a Playtech investor, had teamed up with TTB on the deal.

In a joint statement, they said: “It is disappointing that our proposed involvement with the TTB investor group has not evolved into a formal offer for Playtech.

“Challenging global economic and market conditions which were not present in February made it impossible to create the right structure for a new company.”

Both said they think Playtech is undervalued.

Playtech chairman Brian Mattingley said: “This process has shone a spotlight on the fundamental premium value of Playtech’s businesses and the board will continue to consider options to maximise value for all shareholders.

“Playtech is the leading technology company in the gambling industry, with an unrivalled quality and breadth of products.”

