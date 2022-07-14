Higher wages help recruiter Hays post record fees in 15 countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Higher wages help recruiter Hays post record fees in 15 countries

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 9:07 am
Recruiter Hays said fees soared in Japan and many other markets (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)
Recruiter Hays said fees soared in Japan and many other markets (Dan Lewis/VisMedia/PA)

Recruiter Hays has said it is benefiting from higher wages around the world as it sets up potential candidates with jobs in industries.

But the business has also taken a hit in China, due to stricter Covid-19 regulations persisting, while the global economic outlook is uncertain.

Unemployment has – so far at least – not been one of the economic problems facing policymakers worldwide.

Job numbers have been strong, leading to increased competition from companies for workers, and helping to push up pay – although often not by enough to offset runaway inflation.

“While macroeconomic uncertainties are increasing, we have a clear strategy and our key markets continue to be characterised by skill shortages,” said chief executive Alistair Cox.

“Our fee growth is also supported by improved margins and wage inflation globally.”

During the three months to the end of June, Hays made record fees in 15 of the countries where it operates, including Germany, where it makes more money than anywhere else.

German fees rose 29%, the business said, as it also reported rises of 22% in the UK and Ireland, 12% in Australia and New Zealand, and 24% in the rest of the world.

But the final category includes China. Like its rival Page Group on Wednesday, Hays reported a drop in the country, where people are still living under heavy coronavirus restrictions.

The fees that Hays got from China dropped by 5% over the quarter, with the mainland particularly affected.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan was a standout performer as fees rose 65%, while Malaysia grew 27%.

“We finished our financial year strongly, delivering record quarterly fees overall and with 15 countries producing quarterly fee records, including our largest country of Germany,” Mr Cox said.

“Fees and activity were stable at high levels through the quarter, driven by good client and candidate confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal