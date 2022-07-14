MPs demand answers from Visa and Mastercard over post-Brexit card fees hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

MPs demand answers from Visa and Mastercard over post-Brexit card fees hike

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:09 am
Fees rose following Brexit as the card providers got away from EU caps (Andrew Matthews/PA)
MPs have written to Visa and Mastercard to demand to know why they have increased fees nearly sixfold when Brits shop with European businesses.

The Treasury Select Committee said fees have risen from 0.2% to 1.15% when a UK customer uses their Visa or Mastercard debit card to buy something from Europe.

So far, the companies have not explained the reason for the hike, the payments watchdog and MPs said.

The rise, in October, came alongside a jump in credit card fees from 0.3% to 1.5%, the MPs said.

The companies have already attracted attention from the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), which is probing the fees.

In a letter to the committee, the PSR expressed concern the market is “not working well”, with the fee spikes a symptom.

The sellers pay the fee, but the end result could be higher prices for UK consumers, the PSR said.

“Recent rises in the fees paid by firms for cross-border debit and credit card transactions add additional costs to businesses, many of whom are already grappling with rising inflation and other cost pressures,” said committee chairman Mel Stride.

“That’s why we have today written to Visa and Mastercard to request an explanation for these fee increases.”

The fees do not apply to UK tourists shopping in a French supermarket, for example.

They are instead charged if someone in London shops online or over the phone with their UK card to get a delivery from a Paris-based business.

The same goes for European shoppers buying from British businesses. The fees apply to the European Economic Area (EEA), not just the European Union (EU).

Before Brexit, the companies were tied by EU laws capping the amount they could charge.

That changed when the UK left the bloc.

“The committee is aware that the EU Interchange Fee Regulation and the UK Interchange Fee Regulation which cap consumer debit and credit cards at 0.2% and 0.3% respectively no longer apply to cross-border interchange fees,” Mr Stride said in a letter to both firms.

“However, the Payment Systems Regulator has informed us that it has not seen ‘evidence that shows that there have been significant changes in the costs for issuers of enabling online transactions via EEA-issued cards in the UK, or UK-issued cards in the EEA,’” the letter read.

“I would therefore be grateful if you could write to us with the underlying reasons behind your increase in cross-border interchange fees.”

