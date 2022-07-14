Holidaymakers taking more cash away on their trips, says Tesco Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holidaymakers taking more cash away on their trips, says Tesco Bank

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:17 am
Holidaymakers are taking more cash away with them than they did before the coronavirus pandemic, according to Tesco Bank (Niall Carson/PA)
Holidaymakers are taking more cash away with them than they did before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a bank.

Average transaction values have risen by £56, from £288 pre-pandemic to £344, according to Tesco Bank’s internal data.

The bank also said it has seen a significant increase in people ordering travel money online for either home delivery or click and collect, rather than exchanging money in person at a store.

There have also been some changes in buying trends, Tesco Bank said, adding the euro is becoming increasingly popular as travellers opt for destinations closer to home.

Turkey is also popular with summer holidaymakers, with the lira being among the most in-demand currencies so far this summer, Tesco Bank said.

Ban Mahsoub, head of money services at Tesco Bank said: “It can be easier to budget when you have cash in front of you, and with prices rising across many popular holiday destinations, people may prefer the certainty of seeing how much they have left.”

