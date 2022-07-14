Passengers delayed in airports and stations provide boost for Upper Crust owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Passengers delayed in airports and stations provide boost for Upper Crust owner

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 11:51 am
Passengers stuck in train stations and airports have bought lots of sandwiches (James Manning/PA)
Passengers dealing with misery at airports and train stations amid delays and cancellations have had little to do other than buy sandwiches, boosting Upper Crust owner SSP.

In an update to shareholders on Thursday, the business said that it made nearly £9 in revenue in recent weeks for every £10 it made in the same period before the pandemic.

Revenue was running at 89% of 2019 levels in the seven weeks since May 24, and was at 87% in the company’s third quarter as a whole.

Thousands of passengers have been stuck in limbo in airports and train stations across the country as they wait for their delayed planes and trains.

“Our revenue performance has been driven by an ongoing recovery in passenger numbers and has also benefited from longer passenger dwell times in some markets,” SSP told shareholders on Thursday.

“The recovery has been led by domestic and leisure travel in both air and rail.

“Rail commuter travel continues to recover well, albeit at a slower pace than leisure travel.”

But in SSP’s recovery from the pandemic, its UK business is lagging behind other markets.

UK sales averaged 82% of 2019 levels in the quarter, compared to 93% in Europe, and 91% in North America.

The rest of the world segment was further behind, still only 75% of 2019 levels, as passenger levels remain low in China and Hong Kong amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

In the update, the business also signalled that it might hike prices for customers trying to buy food from its shops.

Bosses believe they can offset higher costs – inflationary pressures – by changing prices, without losing too many customers.

“In common with the entire hospitality sector, we continue to face widespread and increasing inflationary pressures impacting our supply chain, labour and energy costs, and these are anticipated to persist well into next year,” SSP said.

“However, we are confident in our ability to manage these pressures through productivity and pricing initiatives and expect to mitigate the impact on profit, whilst sustaining the positive momentum in consumer demand.”

