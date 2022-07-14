Charity ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of delay to gambling White Paper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity ‘deeply concerned’ over reports of delay to gambling White Paper

By Press Association
July 14, 2022, 7:43 pm
Campaigners had understood the White Paper would be released before the summer recess on July 21 (John Stillwell/PA)
Campaigners had understood the White Paper would be released before the summer recess on July 21 (John Stillwell/PA)

A charity has said it is “deeply concerned” about reports that the release of the long-awaited gambling White Paper is to be postponed again until after a new prime minister takes office.

Restrictions on the industry were expected to be announced within days as part of the review of the 2005 Gambling Act amid concerns current regulations require changes to accommodate the growth of online betting.

But advisers to Boris Johnson concluded that it could not be published until a new leader of the Conservative Party was elected to replace him as prime minister, the Guardian reported.

Responding to the reports, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) spokesman said: “We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age.

“As we have said all along, we will be publishing a White Paper as part of a review of gambling legislation and are planning to do so as soon as possible.”

Zoe Osmond, chief executive of GambleAware, said: “We are deeply concerned by the risk of further delays to the gambling White Paper.

“Failure to act now puts more people at risk of gambling harms and only exacerbates what is an increasingly serious public health issue.

“We are concerned that the combination of the growing cost of living, ongoing impact of the pandemic and rise of online gambling may be creating a perfect storm, meaning more people are at risk of suffering gambling harm.

“We and our partner third sector organisations need a committed and consistent approach to funding. This would ensure future certainty and stability to provide support and treatment, prevent further gambling harm and make people aware of the risks of gambling harm.”

Players on gaming machines
The Government said it would publish the White Paper ‘as soon as possible’ (Ben Birchall/PA)

Campaigners had understood the White Paper would be released before the summer recess on July 21, and that it was undergoing a last “write-round” in which departments are informed of policy and are able to give feedback.

The Times previously reported proposals to prohibit gambling companies from shirt sponsorship were set to be rejected in favour of reaching a voluntary agreement with Premier League clubs, while also keeping the option of legislation in reserve.

The Government was also reportedly set to announce measures including online casinos having maximum stakes of between £2 and £5, a ban on free bets and VIP packages for those who incur heavy losses, as well as “non-intrusive” affordability checks, while the Gambling Commission would be granted new powers along with extra funding from increased fees paid by the industry.

The commission recently released figures showing online gambling was at its highest ever rate in the UK, with one in four Britons making wagers.

On Wednesday, the Government delayed the proposed Online Safety Bill’s progress through Parliament until a new prime minister is in place in the autumn.

