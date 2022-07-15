Chinese Covid restrictions weigh on Burberry sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chinese Covid restrictions weigh on Burberry sales

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 8:11 am
Burberry said its performance in China has been encouraging since shops reopened in June. (Yui Mok/PA)
Continued Covid-19 restrictions in China have held retailer Burberry back from truly rebounding from the pandemic, the company’s latest figures show.

The fashion brand said first-quarter sales dipped 35% in the country – a vital market for its clothes.

Before the pandemic, around a third of the global luxury industry relied on the spending of Chinese buyers, both at home and as tourists abroad.

So the continued restrictions in the country took a big chunk out of Burberry’s performance.

Excluding China, sales were up 16% globally, but when it is included they only rose by 1%.

But there appears to be a brighter future – since stores reopened in China in June the company said its performance there has been “encouraging”.

“Our performance in the quarter continued to be impacted by lockdowns in mainland China but I was pleased to see our more localised approach drive recovery in EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa), where spending by local clients was above pre-pandemic levels,” said chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd.

“Our focus categories, leather goods and outerwear continued to perform well outside of mainland China and our programme of brand activations boosted customer engagement.

“While the current macroeconomic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth.”

The luxury company said little about the cost-of-living crisis, with bosses simply saying that they are “actively managing the headwind from inflation”.

The business said that sales in EMEIA grew 47% when compared with the lockdown-hit first quarter of last year.

Sales to American tourists rebounded in the region, it added.

Sales in the Americas themselves dropped 4% when compared against a strong performance this time last year. Outerwear and bags did well here, Burberry added.

Overall, outside its mainland China market the Lola handbag range performed well as Burberry released it in new shapes.

The company’s rainwear and jackets were also standout performers.

