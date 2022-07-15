Saudi government fund becomes second biggest shareholder in Aston Martin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motors

Saudi government fund becomes second biggest shareholder in Aston Martin

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 9:31 am Updated: July 15, 2022, 9:49 am
The fund is controlled by Mohammed Bin Salman (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The fund is controlled by Mohammed Bin Salman (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A massive fund controlled by Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader will become the second biggest shareholder in British sports car manufacturer Aston Martin, the company has announced.

The brand – a favourite of fictional spy James Bond – said it would raise between £500 million and £600 million from shareholders to pay down its debt.

Aston Martin previously said the debt was expected to cost around £130 million just in interest payments this financial year.

The alternative was to tap shareholders for money in a fundraiser anchored by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

An advertising van sponsored by Stop the War and the Arab Organidation for Human Rights in the UK against the visit to Britain of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, heir apparent to the Saudi throne, due to the human rights violations cited by Amnesty International against Saudi Arabia in its intervention in the civil war in Yemen in 2018
An advertising van sponsored by Stop the War and the Arab Organidation for Human Rights in the UK against the visit to Britain of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud, heir apparent to the Saudi throne, in 2018, due to the human rights violations cited by Amnesty International against Saudi Arabia in its intervention in the civil war in Yemen (Amer Ghazzal/Alamy Live News/PA)

Controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the PIF is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the biggest in the world.

It has around half a trillion dollars to throw around, though its investments often court controversy.

The fund’s takeover of Newcastle United Football Club last year – it provided 80% of the cash for the deal – sparked protests outside the Premier League side’s stadium over Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

Until just a few years ago, women were banned from driving in the kingdom, while the country is still a frequent user of the death penalty.

A woman in Saudi Arabia has to live under the guardianship of a man – often her father or husband – who makes critical decisions on her behalf.

Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James’ Park following the announcement that the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle had been approved
Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James’ Park following the announcement that the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle had been approved (PA)

Some jobs, including judges, are off limits to women.

The country also locks up those who campaign for changes to its restrictive laws.

The PIF will appoint two members to Aston Martin’s board.

Yew Tree Consortium, a group led by current chairman Lawrence Stroll, and Mercedes-Benz, will also invest.

Mr Stroll said: “Today’s announcement marks the latest success in the evolution of Aston Martin, the restoration of the business and balance sheet we inherited, and the acceleration of our long-term growth potential.”

He added: “I am delighted to welcome the Public Investment Fund as a new anchor shareholder in the company, alongside my consortium.

“We have a shared vision and our joint participation in this important strategic financing demonstrates both our confidence in the prospects for the company and our commitment to the future success of Aston Martin.”

