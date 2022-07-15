Eyes on inflation impact as Ocado to report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eyes on inflation impact as Ocado to report

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 2:51 pm
A fleet of Ocado delivery vans, as the online supermarket and technology group has extended its partnership with French retailer Groupe Casino.
Costs and customers will be centre stage for analysts when Ocado reports its half-year results on Thursday, but customers might be looking out for any hints on food prices.

Investors looking at the company’s supermarket operations will want to know how the cost-of-living crisis is changing customer behaviour.

There have already been signs of changes from the pandemic. In the first three months of the year, Ocado’s customers spent £124 per shop on average.

It was down by 15% compared to last year, but still higher than the £110 pre-pandemic average, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

The size of the average shop soared during the pandemic as lockdown restrictions and health concerns encouraged people to do bigger shops, rather than nipping around the corner to pick up milk when they ran out.

The retail business – which Ocado co-owns with Marks & Spencer – is hardly likely to report a big sales jumps.

In the first quarter sales dropped 5.7%, and the business warned of an 8% fall in the second.

The latter prediction might be confirmed on Thursday, and any divergence in either direction could have an impact on the company’s share price.

Mr Mould said that the fall “reflects inflation, higher cost of living and some volume retrenchment even at Ocado’s relatively well-heeled customer base”.

More news on this front will also come out on Wednesday as the Office for National Statistics releases the inflation figures for June. Inflation is expected to peak at around 11% later this year.

But alongside Ocado’s supermarket, it also has a technology arm.

The business builds big fulfilment centres for supermarkets around the world, installing its highly regarded picking robots in the process.

“Having tapped investors for just shy of £600 million last month, there’s pressure to deliver some positive news on new partner sign-ups for Ocado Solutions,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“It’s all well and good having the most advanced robots flying around fulfilment centres, but further progress is needed on sign-ups sooner rather than later.

“Close attention will be paid to guidance on capital expenditure.

“Building out new customer fulfilment centres isn’t cheap and keeping costs in check is key. Management guided to around £800 million at the start of the year – it will be interesting to see if that’s intact.”

