Car makers and engineering firms help drive European stocks higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Car makers and engineering firms help drive European stocks higher

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 5:09 pm
London stocks made gains on Friday (Ian West/PA)
London stocks made gains on Friday (Ian West/PA)

Europe’s main markets rebounded on Friday as automotive and engineering firms helped lead the way.

Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce were among the top performers in London, helping to offset shakiness among utilities firms.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 119.2 points, or 1.69%, at 7,159.01.

“European markets look set to finish a negative week on an upswing as investors veer between optimism over a soft landing for the global economy, against concerns that upcoming earnings could well see significant downward revisions,” commented Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“Friday’s rebound has been led by the DAX with strong gains for the likes of Mercedes Benz and BMW, while in the UK Aston Martin shares have surged after the business secured a funding deal of £335m from the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund.

“Rolls-Royce shares are also having a decent day, top of the FTSE 100, perhaps due to the upcoming Farnborough Air Show next week, which might result in some decent order flow.”

The German Dax increased 2.79% by the end of the session while the French Cac improved by 2.11%.

In the US, the key markets climbed at the start of the session as they were emboldened by positive sentiment in Europe and better than expected retail figures for June.

Meanwhile, sterling made minor inroads into the dollar late into the session, after the US currency hit another 20-year high.

The pound was up 0.07% against the dollar at 1.186 but was 0.02% lower against the euro at 1.175 at the close.

In company news, mixer manufacturer Fever-Tree slid in value after it slashed its profit forecasts for the year following the impact of rocketing costs and labour shortages.

The tonic specialist told shareholders that port congestion and a dearth of staff in the US had also weighed on production over the past six months.

Shares were 332.5p lower at 866.5p at the end of the session.

BT shares slipped as investors in the telecoms giant digested reports that major UK rival Virgin Media 02 is plotting a roughly £3 billion move to buy TalkTalk.

Virgin Media O2, which is backed by Telefonica and Liberty Global, would bolster its position as one of BTs biggest challengers if the bid is accepted. BT closed the session 14.55p lower at 175.65p.

Elsewhere, Burberry declined after the fashion brand said continued Covid-19 restrictions in China held back its recovery.

Shares fell 62p to 1,586.5p after it said first-quarter sales dipped 35% in the country – a vital market for its clothes.

The price of oil bounced back but is still on course for a fifth successive weekly decline following demand concerns.

Brent crude increased by 2.59% to 101.67 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Rolls-Royce, up 4.47p at 89.79p, Airtel Africa, up 6.9p at 156.5p, JD Sports, up 5.4p at 129.1p, Rentokil, up 20.9p at 512p, and Berkeley, up 151p at 3,949p.

The biggest fallers of the day were BT Group, down 14.55p at 175.65p, Burberry, down 62p at 1,586.5p, United Utilities, down 35.5p at 1,016p, Severn Trent, down 83p at 2,775p, and Admiral, down 51.5p at 1,882p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal