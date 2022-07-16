Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hull Trains drivers in 24-hour strike over pay and conditions

By Press Association
July 16, 2022, 9:03 am Updated: July 16, 2022, 1:13 pm
Members of Aslef on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday (PA)
Train drivers have launched a 24-hour strike in the worsening rail disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Aslef union on Hull Trains walked out on Saturday, disrupting services across the region.

Nigel Roebuck, Aslef’s full-time organiser on Hull Trains, said: ‘We don’t take strike action lightly but this union is determined to defend the living standards of our members.

“Drivers on Hull Trains have not had a pay increase for three years and it’s time for the company to do the right thing, with inflation soaring, depending on which index you use, to something north of 10%.”

Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are planning a series of strikes in the coming weeks which will cripple services across the country.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association are also taking industrial action over the summer.

Extensive talks have been held in recent weeks but the dispute remains deadlocked.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that Aslef bosses have opted for destructive strike action instead of engaging in constructive talks.

“Train drivers, such as those Aslef represent, earn a median salary of almost £60,000 – significantly more than the very workers who will be most impacted by these strikes.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with their employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

