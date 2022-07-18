Government launches electricity market review after prices soar for households

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government launches electricity market review after prices soar for households

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 12:03 pm
A homeowner turns down the temperature of a central heating thermostat (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A homeowner turns down the temperature of a central heating thermostat (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Government is considering changes which would allow households to draw energy from the grid at cheaper rates when demand is low or more is produced due to the weather as part of a major review into the UK electricity market.

On Monday, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) launched a “transformational” review into the network amid scrutiny over energy security and pricing.

After almost a year of preparations, the Government has now published a consultation document which outlines potential changes it believes could “cut costs of electricity for consumers”.

Energy bills for the average household jumped by 54% to a record £1,971 in April as natural gas prices surge following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Prices are set to rocket further this year, with experts at Cornwall Insight predicting earlier this month that average bills could leap to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year.

Onshore wind farms
File photo dated 09/07/15 of wind turbines. Customers could be incentivised with cheaper energy when weather conditions lead to higher production levels (Danny Lawson/PA)

It is understood that some potential changes within the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (Rema) could take place as soon as the middle of next year, although many aspects to take much longer to implement.

The consultation will focus on the wholesale energy market as experts from the department separately looking into potential changes for retail customers.

It said the review will consider possible changes such as locational pricing, which could result in households in areas with significant levels of renewable energy production, such as Scotland, being able to purchase energy at cheaper rates.

Pricing could also be linked more closely to demand, meaning providers could incentivise customers with cheaper energy at times of low demand or when production levels rise, such as during high winds.

It will also consider how wider pricing can be “de-coupled” from gas prices, which have soared in recent months.

The Government has pledged to slash its use of gas imports as part of efforts to improve energy security.

Business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We’ve just seen the price of offshore UK wind power fall to an all-time low and gas is a shrinking portion of our electricity generating mix, so we need to explore ways of ensuring the electricity market is adapting to the times.

“That includes ensuring the cost benefits of our increasing supply of cheaper energy trickle down to consumers, but also that our system is fit for the future, especially with electricity demand set to double by 2035.

“In what could be the biggest electricity market shake up in decades, I am confident that this review will significantly enhance Britain’s energy security and supply for generations to come.”

