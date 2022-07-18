Grant Thornton fined £1.3m over Sports Direct audit failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant Thornton fined £1.3m over Sports Direct audit failings

By Press Association
July 18, 2022, 4:10 pm
(PA)

Accounting giant Grant Thornton has been slapped with a £1.3 million fine over “serious failings” in its audit of Sports Direct, a watchdog has announced.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the fines relate to accounts for Sports Direct International, now Frasers Group, in 2016 and 2018.

It also sanctioned Philip Westerman, the partner in charge of the audit at the time, with an almost £80,000 fine.

The punishment is the latest sanction for Grant Thornton, after it was fined £2.3 million last year over failings in its accounting for Patisserie Valerie and fined almost £2 million in 2020 over the audit of drinks group Conviviality.

Grant Thornton is now expected to report back to the regulator on its work improve its auditing standards.

The finding relates to failures by the auditor and Mr Westerman to establish that “delivery company A”, a group involved in some of Sports Direct’s transactions, was a related party in its 2016 accounts.

The regulator said Grant Thornton failed to use “professional scepticism” to recognise that the delivery company was a related party.

The FRC said it had planned to fine Grant Thornton £2.05 million for the failings, but reduced this to around £1.3 million after early admission to errors by the company.

A spokesman for Grant Thornton said: “We are pleased to now conclude these long-running matters, which date back to 2016.

“Having invested significantly in the quality of our audits since this time, we have seen a marked improvement in our results and are confident that the issues identified by the FRC’s investigations, whilst limited to discrete areas of the audits, are not reflective of the work we produce today.

“Today’s announcement marks the final outcome of legacy FRC investigations, all of which have been in the public domain for some time.”

