Made.com reviews workforce to slash costs in face of consumer spending slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Made.com reviews workforce to slash costs in face of consumer spending slump

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 8:12 am
Online furniture retailer Made.com has warned it is reviewing its workforce amid efforts to slash costs as a slump in consumer spending is set to send it tumbling to steep losses (Made.com/PA)
Online furniture retailer Made.com has warned it is reviewing its workforce amid efforts to slash costs as a slump in consumer spending is set to send it tumbling to steep losses (Made.com/PA)

Online furniture retailer Made.com has warned it is reviewing its workforce amid efforts to slash costs as a slump in consumer spending is set to send it tumbling to steep losses.

The group said it is looking at its operational structure and headcount, as well as improvements to stock buying and warehousing to try to boost its bottom line by £10 million to £15 million.

It is also “considering options” to bolster its balance sheet and finances.

It comes as the group said annual losses are likely to be worse than feared, with a 19% plunge in half-year sales set to send it tumbling to an annual underlying loss of between £50 million and £70 million.

In May, it warned it was set to slump to a loss of between £15 million and £35 million, against previous guidance for underlying earnings of up to £15 million, which sent its shares plummeting.

The group said it is being hit by a sharp pullback in demand for so-called big ticket items – such as sofas – as the cost-of-living crisis affects consumer confidence.

It has had to launch cut-price promotions to shift old stock, which has hit profits, while it is also facing extra supply chain costs due to disruption at ports and extra handling at warehouses.

Made.com chief executive Nicola Thompson said: “It’s clear that things are tough for consumers at the moment.

“Understandably, we’ve seen a worsening in consumer confidence since May and this has had an impact on this period’s performance.

“As such, it’s prudent for us to take a conservative view of what we can expect in the second half of this year.”

She added: “To enable us to continue executing on our strategy, we’re taking steps to address the non-strategic costs in the business, as well as considering options to allow us to strengthen the balance sheet sufficiently to navigate what will undoubtedly continue to be challenging conditions.”

The group’s update shows first-half sales dropped 22% year on year in the UK and 15% across Continental Europe.

Orders by number also fell heavily, down 29% in the UK and 21% in Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal