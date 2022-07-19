Shoppers face £454 jump in annual grocery bills as food inflation soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shoppers face £454 jump in annual grocery bills as food inflation soars

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 8:40 am
Grocery prices surged by 9.9% over the past month, figures show (Aaron Chown/PA)

Shoppers are set to see their grocery bills for the year leap by £454 after food and drink inflation hit the second-highest level on record.

Retail research firm Kantar revealed that grocery price inflation leapt to 9.9% over the four weeks to July 10, rising sharply from 8.3% in the previous month.

Researchers said they saw the fastest increases in prices for products such as dog food, butter and milk.

Supply chain issues and labour pressures have added to costs in food production, which are now being fed back to shoppers.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said he expects the overall record for grocery inflation to be surpassed “come August”.

He added: “All this means that people will be feeling the pinch during our first restriction-free summer since 2019.

“Taking a barbecue as an example, buying burgers, halloumi and coleslaw for some al fresco dining would cost you 13%, 17% and 14% more than it would have this time last year.”

The researcher also said that supermarkets have seen a 14% jump in ice cream sales and a 66% rise for sun care products over the month as Britons experienced soaring temperatures.

It came as total supermarket sales increased by 0.1% over the 12 weeks to July 10, the first time the market has been in growth since April last year.

German discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to see rapid sales growth – with increases of 11.3% and 13.9% respectively – as shoppers turned to them for cheaper prices amid pressure on their household budgets.

Tesco also remained the only one of the big four grocers, which also include Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons, to report growth for the quarter.

The weakest performer was Morrisons, which witnessed a 6.7% drop for the period, according to the figures.

