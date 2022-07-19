58% of over-55s ‘want to see benefits of legacies in their lifetimes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
58% of over-55s ‘want to see benefits of legacies in their lifetimes’

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 10:14 am
More than half of over-55s would like to see the benefits of giving significant financial help to their family while they are still alive, rather than leave an inheritance in a will, according to Aviva (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than half (58%) of over-55s would like to see the benefits of giving significant financial help to their family while they are still alive, rather than leave an inheritance in a will, a survey has found.

Aviva, which commissioned the research, said longer lifespans increase the age at which people inherit from their parents.

It pointed to separate research suggesting that someone born in the 1960s would typically receive an inheritance on the death of their last parent at the age of 58, climbing to 62 for someone born in the 1970s and 64 for a 1980s child.

Aviva’s research indicated that older generations, who may themselves have received an inheritance at a younger age, are more likely to be willing to help younger generations in their family out during their lifetime.

Asked whether they would rather leave an inheritance than help younger family members on to the property ladder, the response from the 45-plus age group was evenly split, with 26% agreeing and 25% disagreeing.

But among the 75-plus age group, 32% disagreed with this statement, while only 19% agreed.

Matt McGill, managing director of Aviva Equity Release, said: “This increasing tendency towards considering helping out now rather than beneficiaries receiving an inheritance after death is perhaps a reflection of the turbulence and uncertainty that everyone has been through since we previously ran our survey in 2016, and which shows no sign of diminishing.

“Along with the hardship people have faced, it’s also been a time of reflection for many and this could have included a resolution to live more for the moment and help family and loved ones now.”

Aviva commissioned surveys of more than 1,500 over-45s in April and more than 3,500 UK home-owners aged 55-84 in June.

People considering passing on wealth to family members would need to consider any tax implications as well as the impact on their own wealth and living standards in retirement.

Inheritance tax may have to be paid on gifts given less than seven years before someone dies, depending on factors such as the value of the gift and the relationship with the recipient.

It is possible to give away £3,000-worth of gifts each tax year without them being added to the value of an estate.

These gifts or money can be given to one person or split between several people, under the “annual exemption”. There are also various other allowances for giving gifts.

More information can be found at https://www.gov.uk/inheritance-tax/gifts

