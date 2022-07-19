Grant Shapps: Aviation emissions should never return to pre-pandemic levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Grant Shapps: Aviation emissions should never return to pre-pandemic levels

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 10:16 am
Aviation emissions should never return to pre-coronavirus levels, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has declared (Steve Parsons/PA)
Aviation emissions should never return to pre-coronavirus levels, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has declared (Steve Parsons/PA)

Aviation emissions should never return to pre-coronavirus levels, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has declared.

The Cabinet minister set out a series of commitments to achieve what the Department for Transport described as “guilt-free flying”.

His Jet Zero strategy requires UK domestic aviation and English airports to reach net zero for carbon emissions by 2040.

Airlines operating in the UK must ensure sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) makes up at least 10% of their jet fuel by 2030.

The Government’s ambition is for at least five commercial-scale SAF plants to be under construction in the UK by 2025.

Pioneering SAF projects can apply for support from a new £165 million advanced fuels fund.

SAF production reduces carbon emissions by around 80% compared with traditional jet fuel, but is currently more expensive.

It can be blended with standard aviation fuel at up to 50%.

The Government is proposing for passengers to be given environmental information about specific flights at the time of booking from this autumn, to help them make more sustainable choices.

On a visit to Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, Mr Shapps said: “We want 2019 to be remembered as the peak year for aviation emissions.

“From now on, it should all be downhill for carbon emissions – and steadily uphill for green flights.”

Grant Shapps
Transport Secretary Gerant Shapps said ‘it should all be downhill for carbon emissions’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Shapps said the UK is “setting an example of the ambition needed to tackle climate change”.

He added: “Rather than clipping the sector’s wings, our pathway recognises that decarbonisation offers huge economic benefits, creating the jobs and industries of the future making sure UK businesses are at the forefront of this green revolution.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the shift to cleaner forms of flight “represents a huge opportunity to secure growth and jobs for the UK”.

He went on: “The UK stands ready to capitalise on first-mover status, seizing the economic benefits of a green aviation revolution.”

Warren East, chief executive of aerospace engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce, said his company is “committed to working across industry and with Government to decarbonise aviation”.

He continued: “We welcome the ambition set out in the Jet Zero strategy and the framework that will support the sector to deliver the technologies and innovation required to achieve our collective net zero aviation ambitions.

“This strategy positions the UK Government as a global leader in the journey towards more sustainable flight and we will play our part in pioneering the technical solutions that will make this vision a reality.”

Kevin Craven, chief executive of aerospace trade body ADS, described the Jet Zero strategy as “a welcome step forward towards net zero aviation by 2050”.

He said: “The UK aerospace community is committed and ready to deliver on the promise of sustainable aviation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal