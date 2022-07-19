EasyJet and Rolls-Royce form partnership to develop hydrogen engines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

EasyJet and Rolls-Royce form partnership to develop hydrogen engines

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 11:30 am Updated: July 19, 2022, 12:08 pm
Low-cost airline easyJet and aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce have launched a partnership to develop hydrogen engines capable of powering commercial passenger planes (Chris Radburn/PA)
Low-cost airline easyJet and aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce have launched a partnership to develop hydrogen engines capable of powering commercial passenger planes (Chris Radburn/PA)

Low-cost airline easyJet and aerospace manufacturer Rolls-Royce have launched a partnership to develop hydrogen engines capable of powering commercial passenger planes.

The objective of the H2Zero agreement is to demonstrate that hydrogen has the potential to be used in a range of aircraft from the mid-2030s onwards.

Ground tests will take place by the end of this year.

Both companies are signed up to reaching net zero for carbon emissions by 2050.

Announcing the partnership at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, easyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said “radical action” is needed to address aviation’s climate impact.

He went on: “The technology that emerges from this programme has the potential to power easyJet-size aircraft, which is why we will also be making a multimillion-pound investment into this programme.

“In order to achieve decarbonisation at scale, progress on the development of zero-emission technology for narrow-body aircraft is crucial.

“Together with Rolls-Royce, we look forward to leading the industry to tackle this challenge head on.”

The only waste product from using hydrogen as a fuel is water.

Rolls-Royce chief technology and strategy officer Grazia Vittadini said: “H2Zero is a big step forward for Rolls-Royce and we are excited to be working with a partner that shares a desire to innovate and find new answers to aviation’s biggest challenges.

“We at Rolls-Royce want to be ready to pioneer sustainability with whatever the future requires, be it hydrogen, electric power, sustainable aviation fuel or gas turbine efficiency.

“This agreement further inspires us to move forward.”

EasyJet is continuing to collaborate with US firm Wright Electric on the development of an electric airliner.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]