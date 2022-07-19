Joules lifts profit outlook after cost-cutting ‘progress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joules lifts profit outlook after cost-cutting ‘progress’

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 11:48 am
Fashion retailer Joules said profits are set to beat expectations after cost-cutting (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fashion brand Joules said its profitability is ahead of targets after it made “good progress” with cost-cutting efforts.

Shares in the retailer bounced higher in early trading after investors welcomed news that adjusted pre-tax profits for the past year to May 29 were “slightly ahead of current market expectations”.

Nevertheless, it comes after two profit warnings earlier this year and means its shares are still more than 80% down since the start of 2022.

Joules, which saw chief executive Nick Jones announce his departure in May following the slump in value, said its improved profit position was driven by “additional cost reductions”.

The company said has made “good progress” in plans to improve its costs, with it benefit from simplifications within the business.

The retailer said this will see the firm focus more on long-term profitable partnerships and reduce its total number of global wholesale accounts, while it also plans to reduce product lead times.

Sales for the past six year are up 8.5% against the same period last year, continuing the trends its saw in its previous update in May.

However, Joules added that it has come under “significant pressure” from customers buying more discounted products amid a “heavily promotional environment” as shoppers seek deals during the cost-of-living crisis.

The retail business also confirmed that its bank, Barclays, has approved £5 million worth of extra headroom on its loans until November to support its needs for the coming months.

Wayne Brown, analyst at Liberum, said: “The strategy to simplify the business is under way and this should deliver long-term profit benefits.

“Prioritising cash over profits make sense and this has helped Joules improve its liquidity headroom position since the interims.

“With supportive banks, concerns should start ease.”

