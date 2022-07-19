Virgin Money to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgin Money to hand out £1,000 cost-of-living bonus to staff

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 12:40 pm
Virgin Money is handing staff a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the cost of living (Matt Alexander/PA)
Virgin Money has told the majority of its staff they will receive a £1,000 one-off bonus to help with the soaring cost of living.

The banking group said all of its employees who are paid £50,000 a year or less, which represents 78% of its workforce, will be eligible.

Around 6,000 people will receive the windfall as part of their August pay packet.

In an internal memo seen by the PA news agency, chief executive officer David Duffy explained the rationale behind the move.

“The increase in the cost of living is on everyone’s minds, whether in political circles, in the media, or in the local supermarket,” he said.

“It’s also been part of many conversations among the leadership team because we know that many colleagues are experiencing additional pressure on their finances.

“This has been echoed in what you’ve told us in Pulse surveys, in our colleague engagement sessions, and other forums including discussions with our trade union.”

Mr Duffy said the group has monitored “the situation closely” and decided now is the right time to offer more financial support.

It is the latest bank to hand a one-off bonus to staff amid the soaring cost of living, with Lloyds announcing a similar £1,000 payment to its employees last month.

Caren Evans, national officer at Unite, the union representing the bank’s workers, said: “Unite has secured the £1,000 payment following a campaign to show Virgin Money UK how the increases to the cost of living is hitting the overwhelming majority of its staff.

“The union will now continue to campaign to secure a consolidated pay increase for the whole workforce to ensure that all wages increase in line with inflation.”

