Free food giveaway as McDonald’s launches UK rewards scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Free food giveaway as McDonald’s launches UK rewards scheme

By Press Association
July 19, 2022, 1:18 pm
McDonald’s is launching a rewards scheme in the UK to let customers collect points to spend on food or donate to charities (McDonald’s/PA)
McDonald’s is launching a rewards scheme in the UK to let customers collect points to spend on food or donate to charities (McDonald’s/PA)

McDonald’s is launching a rewards scheme in the UK to let customers collect points to spend on food or donate to charities.

Customers will earn 100 points for every £1 they spend via the fast food giant’s app, with every penny equating to one point.

Collecting 1,500 points will allow diners to choose between menu items including small fries, hash browns or a side salad, while 2,500 points allow a free double cheeseburger or vegetable deluxe among other options.

MyMcDonald’s Rewards follows a pilot in the north west earlier this year and will be open to signs up from Thursday July 20.

Customers can also choose to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House charities.

Those who opt in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards and order and pay through the McDonald’s app will automatically earn points.

Alternatively, customers can get a one-time code, which is available in the ‘code’ section of the app at the start of their order at the drive-thru, kiosk or counter.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch the MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme in the UK.

“As well as rewarding our customers with our iconic menu items, we’re delighted to give customers the option of donating points to our brilliant charity partners, which we know will make an incredible difference to the lives of many thousands of young people and families across the country.”

On Monday, Burger King announced it is launching a new nationwide loyalty programme from July 26, with diners earning 10 points, which can be used to get more food, for every £1 spent.

Diners need to place an order on the Burger King UK app or in store to start collecting points.

Once accumulated, customers can generate a six-digit code on the app, which can be shown at participating Burger King restaurants to claim menu items.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “The launch of BKUK’s UK-wide loyalty reward scheme reflects our continued recognition of changing customer preferences and is an important milestone in helping us drive engagement through personalised campaigns.

“Implementing ‘Your Burger King’ will enable us to increase customer engagement, driving customer satisfaction.

“This, alongside an extensive range of rewards, will encourage our new and existing customers to try more of BKUK’s great-tasting menu items, while helping us to better respond and adapt to their evolving needs”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal