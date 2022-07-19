Ombudsman receiving complaints about falling insurance premiums as well as rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ombudsman receiving complaints about falling insurance premiums as well as rises

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 12:02 am
The financial ombudsman has been receiving complaints from some people after the cost of their insurance has gone down (Ben Birchall/PA)
The financial ombudsman has been receiving complaints from some people after the cost of their insurance has gone down (Ben Birchall/PA)

The financial ombudsman has been receiving complaints from some people after the cost of their insurance has gone down.

This has led people to question whether they had been treated fairly in the past, it said.

Customers have also been questioning rises in their premiums and finding they were raised in error, for example, if a previous inquiry about the policy has been incorrectly recorded as a claim, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) said.

It has also received complaints about insurance quotes being higher than the previous year, including from motorists who used their cars less frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ombudsman service said is has seen such complaints during the past three years.

At the start of this year, an insurance pricing shake-up took place, which meant insurers were banned from quoting customers a higher price for renewing their home or motor insurance than they would pay if they were a new customer.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which brought in the changes, said they are expected to save consumers £4.2 billion over the next 10 years.

It said that previously, many firms offered below-cost prices to attract new customers, who then paid more over time if they renewed their insurance, with loyal customers paying higher prices.

The FOS said it has regularly heard from customers who feel they have not had a clear explanation for the increase in the price of their insurance.

This can limit their ability to make informed choices about what insurance cover they need and can reduce confidence, it added.

In the majority of cases, the Financial Ombudsman has found that the insurer has acted fairly.

Some 1,004 complaints were received by the ombudsman about insurance pricing in 2021/22, down from 1,507 in 2020/21.

Of the complaints dealt with in 2021/22, around one in five (19%) were upheld in the consumer’s favour.

Rachel Lam, ombudsman leader at the Financial Ombudsman Service, said: “It is encouraging that the number of complaints about insurance pricing went down last year.

“However, customers need to have confidence in the price of their insurance and how their cover meets their needs.

“At a time when household incomes are being squeezed, it is vital that customers are clear on why their premium changes and what they are covered for if things go wrong.

“If you think you have not been treated fairly by an insurer, you can come directly to us for free and we will see if we can help.”

A spokesperson from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We’re pleased to see that the number of complaints upheld about insurance pricing has fallen by 10% since 2019.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues, insurers understand that clear communication with customers is essential so that everyone knows what they are covered for and why prices may have changed.

“That is why the ABI and several of our members have taken proactive steps to improve customer confidence by partnering with initiatives, such as Plain Numbers, to ensure straightforward and consistent use of numbers in everything we do.

“Insurers are committed to continuing to improve the customer experience including through our work with the FOS.”

The ombudsman service has information for consumers about pricing and renewals at www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/consumers/complaints-can-help/insurance/insurance-pricing-and-renewals.

