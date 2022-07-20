Watchdog criticises BDO and Mazars over ‘unacceptable’ audits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watchdog criticises BDO and Mazars over ‘unacceptable’ audits

By Press Association
July 20, 2022, 11:12 am
Auditors BDO and Mazars have been criticised by the FRC (Alamy/PA)
Auditors BDO and Mazars have been called out for the “unacceptable” quality of their work by the accounting watchdog.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said there has been “some improvement” across the auditing sector amid heavy scrutiny following failings linked to the major collapses of firms such as Carillion.

FRC chief executive Sir John Thompson said its latest report highlighted that “consistent, long-term improvement” is still needed across the industry.

The FRC said the results of the inspections of BDO and Mazars audits “remain concerning” and outlined that it has developed specific supervisory firms in an effort to drive improvement.

Only half of Mazars’ eight audits were deemed of an acceptable quality.

The report also said that just seven of the 12 BDO audits inspected by officials were deemed good enough.

All five audits by fellow mid-tier firm Grant Thornton were deemed acceptable, although the firm was fined £1.3 million by the FRC earlier this week over failings in audits for Sports Direct.

Meanwhile, KPMG, which was singled out as a particularly poor performer in last year’s report, “significantly improved” although the regulator said it will still closely monitor the firm’s progress.

Overall, 75% of audits for all firms inspected by the watchdog were good or required limited improvement, rising from 71% in the previous year.

Sir Jon Thompson said: “While it is encouraging to see some improvement in audit quality at the largest audit firms, consistent, long-term improvement is still required across the market.

“We will monitor closely the potentially negative impact on the public interest that the de-risking by firms of challenging audits may have on audit quality.

“The FRC will continue to build on our assertive supervisory approach to ensure firms are consistently delivering high quality audit which will drive increased choice and resilience in the market over time.”

