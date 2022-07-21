Bidder drops out of £650m race for rail operator Go-Ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bidder drops out of £650m race for rail operator Go-Ahead

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 9:12 am
Australia’s Kelsian has walked away from the race to buy Go-Ahead, weeks after the board picked a rival offer (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Australia’s Kelsian has walked away from the race to buy Go-Ahead – weeks after the board picked a rival offer.

The business said falling share prices in Australia tied its hands and forced the group to walk away from a potential tie-up.

Kelsian is one of Australia’s biggest bus and ferry companies; it also has operations in Singapore and London.

It tried to muscle in on a deal to buy Go-Ahead, which co-runs the Govia Thameslink Railway, but its shares have fallen by more than 15% in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately, recent Australian equity markets have been volatile and external events have adversely impacted the Kelsian share price since 14 June 2022 when Kelsian first announced it was considering a possible offer for Go-Ahead,” Kelsian said.

“The Kelsian board consider that Australian equity market conditions at this time do not enable Kelsian to pursue a possible transaction for Go-Ahead despite the long-term strategic and economic rationale of the potential transaction for Kelsian.”

If Kelsian made an actual offer for Go-Ahead, it would have gone up against a deal already agreed between the company’s board and a consortium of investors.

The day before Kelsian announced it was thinking of a bid for Go-Ahead, the board said it had reached an agreement with its Australian rival Kinetic and Spain’s Globalvia.

The £650 million deal will pay shareholders £15 for each share they own in the company.

Shares dropped 3% on Thursday, following the announcement, to around 16p below the offer price.

Go-Ahead said it plans to go ahead with the Kinetic and Globalvia deal.

Earlier this month, the bidders said they do not expect to reduce Go-Ahead’s headcount when they take over the business.

But there will be a “limited” impact on the staff employed to support Go-Ahead’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The consortium is not expecting any depot closures or changes to staff employment conditions.

The buyers plan to review Go-Ahead’s rail businesses in Norway and Germany, which could see those parts of the business being sold.

