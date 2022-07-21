8.2 million UK households could be in fuel poverty after October, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
8.2 million UK households could be in fuel poverty after October, charity warns

By Press Association
July 21, 2022
A charity has warned that one in three UK households could fall into fuel poverty if latest estimates that the average energy bill could reach £3,250 a year become reality (Danny Lawson/PA)

One in three UK households could fall into fuel poverty if latest estimates that the average energy bill could reach £3,250 a year become reality, a charity has warned.

Experts at Cornwall Insight said bills could rise from a current record of £1,971, to £3,245 in October and then further to £3,364 at the start of next year.

National Energy Action (NEA) has predicted that, should the average bill reach £3,250 per year, 8.2 million UK households will be in fuel poverty, or one in three.

The “huge increase” in 12 months followed the average energy bill reaching £1,271 in October last year, at which point 4.5 million UK households were in fuel poverty, the charity said.

To calculate the figure, fuel poverty is defined as homes spending more than 10% of total income on energy.

NEA said it has also taken into account the £400 energy rebate the Government is giving to all households, which was announced in May.

NEA chief executive Adam Scorer said: “Anticipated prices far exceed earlier projections. Current financial support will be inadequate as much of that money will be spent before winter kicks in.

“We are facing the bleakest of winters. Energy bills are already unaffordable for millions, and millions more are set to suffer.

“People will be forced into impossible situations – choosing between heating and eating, forced into spiralling debt, and putting their emotional and physical health at significant risk.

“The energy crisis is the urgent priority for a new prime minister. Higher prices and cold weather are inevitable, dither and delay are not.”

