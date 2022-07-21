Pub giants Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s warn over inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pub giants Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s warn over inflation

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 12:30 pm
A closed Fullers’ Lamb and Flag public house in Covent Garden, London (Yui Mok/PA)
A closed Fullers' Lamb and Flag public house in Covent Garden, London (Yui Mok/PA)

Leading pub firms Mitchells & Butlers and Fuller’s have warned that soaring inflation is continuing to harm trade and showing no sign of easing.

Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,500 pubs across the UK, told investors that sky-high utilities, wages and food costs are expected to “persist at or above current levels well into the next financial year”.

Phil Urban, chief executive of the Harvester owner, said: “The trading environment remains very challenging with inflationary costs squeezing consumer discretionary spending and putting pressure on the industry’s margins.

“In the face of these challenges, we remain focused on driving sales and efficiency through our Ignite programme and pushing forward with our capital investment plan which we are pleased to see delivering strong sales uplifts.”

Toby Carvery
Mitchells & Butlers owns brands including Toby Carvery and Harvester (Mitchells & Butlers/PA)

M&B said it saw strong like-for-like sales at the start of the quarter to July 16, rising 2.2%.

However, it said this fell back over the remaining weeks amid the Jubilee weekend, industrial action and the recent very hot weather, taking total sales growth for the period to 0.9%.

The rise was driven by food sales after a 1.3% fall in the company’s drink trade.

Fellow pub owner Fuller’s, which runs more than 380 sites, also said it has seen continued cost pressure in recent weeks.

Chief executive Simon Emeny said: “The industry-wide inflationary cost pressures around food supply, labour and particularly energy are showing little signs of abating.

“Our premium offer and effective supply chain management provide a degree of protection, but we are not immune from its effects on costs or consumer behaviour.”

It came as the Chiswick-based business revealed that like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks to July 16 are up 27% against last year following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Fuller’s said it was particularly encouraged by its recovery in the City and West End, where dwindling numbers of commuters and tourists had previously impacted trade.

