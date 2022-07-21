M&S buys logistics firm Gist as it seeks food supply chain control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

M&S buys logistics firm Gist as it seeks food supply chain control

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 2:36 pm
M&S has bought logistics operator Gist (M&S/PA)
Marks & Spencer has sealed a deal worth up to £255 million to buy its logistics services provider Gist in an effort to take greater control of its supply chain.

The food and clothing giant has agreed to buy the business, which is an operator for M&S Food’s logistics, from Storeshield, a subsidiary of BOC Group.

M&S will pay an initial £145 million for the business, followed by a further £85 million plus interest on the third anniversary of the move’s completion.

It will also be due to pay up to £25 million more, plus interest, “under certain conditions”.

The retailer said Gist provides the majority of M&S Food logistics services through a network of eight primary and 10 secondary distribution centres across the UK and Ireland.

Stuart Machin, chief executive of the retailer, said: “M&S has been tied to a higher cost legacy contract, limiting both our incentive to invest and our growth.

“The last two years have shown what can be achieved by working collaboratively alongside our partners at Gist.

“This has given me confidence that now is the time to take action and remove an impediment to our growth.

“We have therefore acted decisively to acquire Gist, taking control of our food supply chain for the first time in our history.”

The announcement came hours after the retailer confirmed that its finance chief is to leave to join Associated British Foods (ABF), the consumer group behind Primark.

Eoin Tonge is set to take over from ABF’s retiring finance chief John Bason by “no later than February 2023”.

It came only weeks after M&S confirmed that Mr Tonge would take on new responsibilities, as chief of strategy alongside his finance role, as part of a wider leadership shake-up at M&S.

M&S said Mr Tonge will support the business through its interim financial results in November, and it has started the process to find his replacement.

Archie Norman, chairman of M&S, said: “Eoin has made a great contribution to the transformation of M&S, bringing quality and rigour to the finance function and building a very strong team.

“Our financial controls, reporting and financial discipline are in a far stronger place than when he arrived.”

