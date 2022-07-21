Dunelm lifts profit outlook and names outgoing Whitbread boss as its new chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunelm lifts profit outlook and names outgoing Whitbread boss as its new chair

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 3:18 pm
Home furnishings retailer Dunelm has named outgoing Whitbread boss Alison Brittain as its new chair as the group said annual profits were set to beat forecasts (Chris Ison/PA)
Home furnishings retailer Dunelm has named outgoing Whitbread boss Alison Brittain as its new chair as the group said annual profits were set to nudge above forecasts.

Ms Brittain will join the chain’s board on September 7 as independent non-executive director and chair designate, ahead of taking over from current chair Andy Harrison before his nine-year term ends in September next year.

She has led Premier Inn owner Whitbread as chief executive since 2015, overseeing its sale of the Costa Coffee business in 2019.

She recently announced plans to retire from the role and is expected to leave the business in early 2023.

Alison Brittain

Alison Brittain has led Whitbread since 2015 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Details of her appointment came as the group revealed sales fell less than feared in its final quarter to June 25, down 6% at £358 million, as it came up against tough comparisons from a year earlier when stores had just reopened after Covid restrictions lifted.

This means sales lifted 16% overall in the full year to £1.6 billion, which puts it on track to beat slightly market expectations for pre-tax profits of £207 million – from £158 million the previous year.

Shares in the group rose 4% on Thursday.

The firm said trading in July had so far got off to a “solid” start, though the group said it was “not immune to the impacts of inflationary pressures on the consumer”.

There are signs of consumer belt-tightening in the wider retail sector, in particular with so-called big ticket items – with Made.com revealing earlier this week it was cutting costs and “considering options” to bolster its balance sheet.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “The macro outlook remains uncertain and we cannot predict exactly how consumers will respond to the increasing pressures on their finances.

“We are currently seeing customers adapt to this environment in their own ways, utilising the breadth of our offer and price points across homewares. Value and choice has always been at the very core of Dunelm, and we are intensely focused on continuing to strengthen this for our customers.”

