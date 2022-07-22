JD Sports set to match record profits as sales growth continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JD Sports set to match record profits as sales growth continues

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 10:12 am
JD Sports has said it is on track to match last year’s record profits (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.

The high street chain told shareholders before its annual general meeting on Friday that like-for-like sales increased by 5% over the five months to June, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, its pre-tax profits for the current financial year “will be in line with the record performance” in the year to January 2022, it said.

The company delivered a £654.7 million pre-tax profit over the year after surging demand for its sportswear.

The Lancashire-based business also confirmed on Friday that it is “progressing” with a review of its governance and compliance.

In May, the group laid out plans for an overhaul of its corporate governance structure which led to longstanding chairman Peter Cowgill stepping down from his role after 18 years.

His resignation came after the company was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum in February, amid reports that Mr Cowgill had a meeting in a car park in Bury with a counterpart from the brand JD Sports planned to acquire.

Earlier this month, the group hired former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson as its new chairman,

The company also told investors on Friday that its process to hire a new chief executive is “ongoing”.

It comes after rival Frasers Group saw shares rocket on Thursday on the back of bumper profits and a lift in its outlook for the new financial year.

JD Sports failed to address reports from earlier this week that it is in talks with a private equity firm over a sale for Footasylum, the high street chain it agreed to buy for £86 million in 2019 but has been forced to offload by competition regulators.

Shares were 0.7% lower in early trading on Friday.

