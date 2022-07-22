Six banks break rules on giving customers correct information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six banks break rules on giving customers correct information

By Press Association
July 22, 2022, 11:38 am
Six high street banks have broken competition rules about keeping customers informed, the competition watchdog has said (Yui Mok/PA)
Six high street banks have broken competition rules about keeping customers informed, a regulator has announced.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Lloyds, NatWest, HSBC, Barclays, Metro Bank and Bank of Ireland all breached regulations intended to protect customers.

The watchdog said a number of Metro Bank customers were handed refunds after the high street challenger bank broke legislation.

Metro Bank overcharged 92 customers for entering unarranged overdrafts, the CMA said.

Among other breaches, Barclays was called out by the watchdog for failing to keep online information on interest rates for overdrafts up to date.

Lloyds was criticised for publishing incorrect service quality rankings regarding current accounts in leaflets and posters which “gave potential customers a misleading impression of its performance”.

The CMA also highlighted that NatWest breached rules by failing to update its records following the closure of branches and ATMs.

All six banks have confirmed they are making changes to their operations to prevent further breaches.

Adam Land, senior director at the CMA, said: “We all have a right to expect up-to-date and correct information when making important decisions about our finances.

“It’s therefore very disappointing that these six major banks have failed to uphold rules that have been in place for the last five years.

“Customers have been let down, some of whom will receive refunds, so these high street names must get their act together.

“We will remain vigilant to ensure the rules are followed.”

