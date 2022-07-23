TfL reviewing long-term funding settlement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TfL reviewing long-term funding settlement

By Press Association
July 23, 2022, 1:45 am
Transport for London (TfL) says it is reviewing a draft proposal from the Government for a long-term funding settlement (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Transport for London (TfL) says it is reviewing a draft proposal from the Government for a long-term funding settlement.

TfL has been operating on a series of emergency short-term funding deals since falling into financial trouble during the pandemic.

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, said the long-term funding – if agreed – would provide much-needed certainty for those in the nation’s capital.

He said: “Since keeping London moving through the darkest periods of the pandemic we have been making the case to Government that there can be no UK recovery without a London recovery and that there can be no London recovery without a properly funded transport network.

“We are grateful for the support we have received so far, and maintain we have met every condition that has been set by Government as we have worked towards agreeing a multi-year funding settlement that would give certainty to London and to the tens of thousands of jobs across the country that are directly linked to TfL.

“Every other major transport system around the world receives central Government funding, and London needs the same if it is to have a transport network that can continue to support homes, jobs, opportunities and economic growth. The importance of a properly funded transport network, which can offer a viable alternative to car use and can play its part in addressing the climate emergency, has again been highlighted in recent days.

“We have this evening (22 July 2022) received a draft proposal from the Government, which we are now reviewing in detail. No agreement has yet been reached and we must make sure that the proposal is fair and that the conditions are realistic and deliverable. We will respond to the Government as soon as possible.”

Announcing the proposal on Twitter, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Despite the @MayorofLondon failing to provide required info for @TfL finance extensions, I’ve put a long-term settlement on the table to ensure services are supported & £3.6bn of capital projects take place by 2024.

“The ball is now firmly in the Mayor’s court.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan welcomed the proposal, but said it was “long overdue”.

He said in a statement: “Late on Friday evening, TfL finally received a proposal for a funding settlement from the Government. This is long overdue – and the inexcusable delay has forced TfL to plan for cuts.

“While sight of this offer is welcome, we will now need to scrutinise the offer in detail to understand the impact of this offer on Londoners and the wider economy. It is in no one’s interest to have conditions that could damage TfL, unfairly punish Londoners or the economy of our capital city.

“TfL only needs financial support from the Government because it and Londoners followed the Government’s advice, which had a devastating impact on TfL finances. TfL need a sustainable funding deal that prevents the need for painful cuts to London’s transport network.

“Unless this deal offers fair sustainable funding for our capital city, which contributes £36bn net to the rest of the country, there will be devastating reductions in bus and Tube services, harming both London’s and the national economic recovery.”

