Quarter of homeowners have abandoned garden makeovers, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Quarter of homeowners have abandoned garden makeovers, poll finds

By Press Association
July 24, 2022, 2:47 am
A survey found 27% of homeowners have started garden makeovers but not finished them (PA)
A survey found 27% of homeowners have started garden makeovers but not finished them (PA)

More than a quarter (27%) of homeowners have started garden makeovers only to leave them unfinished, according to a survey.

Nearly one in five (18%) incomplete jobs around the home are not finished due to a lack of funds, Shawbrook Bank’s poll of 2,000 homeowners across the UK found.

A separate survey released by American Express last week found more than two-thirds (68%) of homeowners have spent or plan to spend money on home and garden improvements, with 56% expecting to spend more on improvements this year than they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Of those increasing their spend compared with pre-pandemic levels, 38% said it is because they are excited to host guests again, or are more appreciative of having friends and family together.

Patios top the list of garden improvements that people plan to spend on this year, at an average cost of £385, American Express’s survey of 2,000 people found.

Shawbrook Bank has some tips for those on a tight budget who need to get garden projects back on track:

1. Paint fences rather than buying something new

Before you start painting, make sure you have prepared your surfaces properly. Keep paint topped up every few years to keep the fence in good condition.

2. Hire a pressure washer

If you have a patio, decking or tiles already installed, hiring a pressure washer could bring them back to life without needing to replace them.

3. Consider buying garden furniture second-hand

You could try your own upcycling project or source something second-hand from websites where there may be deals to be had.

4. Plan and budget

Be clear on how you are going to finance a garden project and have a firm idea of your priorities, as some ideas may be costly.

This will help you to source budget-friendly options and avoid forgotten details along the way.

When budgeting, consider whether you may need to call in specialists for some aspects of larger scale renovations.

Try to have a full plan in place before starting, so you know how much you have to spend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal