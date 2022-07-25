KPMG fined for misleading regulator about Carillion audit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KPMG fined for misleading regulator about Carillion audit

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 8:11 am
Staff at the auditing giant has misled the regulator about two audits. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Auditing giant KPMG will pay £18.35 million over the potentially conniving behaviour of some of its former staff when they reported to regulators on their audit of collapsed outsourcing firm Carillion.

The Financial Reporting Council also kicked four of the firm’s former staff out of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales for between seven and 10 years.

They had “made, or connived in or were knowingly associated with making, certain false or misleading representations,” to the FRC’s Audit Quality Review (AQR) team.

“The seriousness of the misconduct that we have found proved scarcely needs explanation,” said a tribunal which heard the case.

“Effective audits are essential to the financial system. Management and investors should be able to rely on the audited financial reports of the company in question.

“The purpose of AQRs is to assess, and where appropriate suggest improvements to, the effectiveness of audits.”

KPMG was fined £20 million, reduced to £14.4 million because it cooperated and admitted wrongdoing, and agreed to pay nearly £4 million in costs.

The four former staff members were fined a combined £365,000. A fifth member of staff was severely reprimanded.

The wrongdoing concerned “false and misleading information and documents” submitted on the audits of both Carillion, and Regenersis, a data company.

“Misconduct that deliberately undermines the FRC’s ability to monitor and inspect the effectiveness of audits is extremely serious because it obstructs the FRC’s ability to protect the public interest,” said executive counsel Elizabeth Barrett.

“This case underlines the need for all professional accountants, regardless of seniority, to be aware of their individual responsibility to act honestly and with integrity in all areas of their work.”

KPMG chief executive Jon Holt said: “I accept the findings and sanctions of the tribunal in full.

“The behaviour underlying this case was wrong and should never happened.

“We reported it to our regulator as soon as we uncovered it and we have cooperated fully with their investigation.

“Since then, we have worked hard and with complete transparency to our regulator, to assure ourselves that the behaviour of the individuals concerned does not reflect the wider culture of the firm.”

