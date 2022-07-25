Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 10:51 am
Aldi has said will hand 26,000 workers a pay rise, just five months after a previous increase (Peter Byrne/PA)
Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge.

The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.

It said the pay hike will support 26,000 store workers and take the firm’s pay investment to £43 million over the past year.

The move comes only five months after the group’s UK minimum pay increased to £10.10 from £9.55, while it rose to £11.55 from £11.07 within the M25.

Aldi colleague
Aldi workers had already been handed a pay increase in February (Aldi/PA)

The latest pay increase comes after inflation leapt by 9.4% in June, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

However, statisticians said pay lagged behind inflation at a record rate over the past three months, as pay increased by 4.3% in June.

Many firms have handed workers improved pay deals in recent months amid a particularly tight labour market, which has resulted in staff shortages in some sectors and record vacancy numbers.

Rivals including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons have all increased staff pay.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Our new rates of pay maintain Aldi’s position as the UK’s highest paying supermarket.

“This announcement recognises the amazing contribution our colleagues make in serving local communities across the country.

“Their outstanding efforts have ensured that our customers continue to have access to fresh affordable food, every single day.”

